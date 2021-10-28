Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to announce ($0.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.62). Tricida posted earnings of ($1.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($3.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tricida.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Tricida stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. Tricida has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $226.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the second quarter valued at $47,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.