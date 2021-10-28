Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.89

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.89 and last traded at C$17.75, with a volume of 23764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.68.

TCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 target price (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.72.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The company had revenue of C$130.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.2320931 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

