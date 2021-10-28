Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $97.42

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 97.42 ($1.27) and traded as high as GBX 150.55 ($1.97). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 150.55 ($1.97), with a volume of 16,859 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 144.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of £72.80 million and a PE ratio of -125.46.

Trinity Exploration & Production Company Profile (LON:TRIN)

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

