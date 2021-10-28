Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.85. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBK. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.51.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $112.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average is $84.59.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total value of $3,259,663.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,441,943. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 94.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

