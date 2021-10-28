Trustmark Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Trustmark has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trustmark to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.05. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

