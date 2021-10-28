TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Purchases $99,579.43 in Stock

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 11,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $99,579.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:TSRI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.86. 1,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,430. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. TSR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $18.73.
TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.
TSR Company Profile
TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.
Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.