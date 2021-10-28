TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Purchases $99,579.43 in Stock

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 11,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $99,579.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TSRI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.86. 1,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,430. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. TSR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $18.73.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

