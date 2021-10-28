TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $258.94

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.94 ($3.38) and traded as low as GBX 254.25 ($3.32). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 257.50 ($3.36), with a volume of 129,636 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on TT Electronics from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on TT Electronics from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TT Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 296 ($3.87).

Get TT Electronics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 274.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 258.94. The stock has a market cap of £450.52 million and a PE ratio of 44.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.81%.

TT Electronics Company Profile (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.