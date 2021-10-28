TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $12.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. TTM Technologies shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 29,204 shares trading hands.

TTMI has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in TTM Technologies by 106.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,165 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,402 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $10,735,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $10,371,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,629,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

