Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 54,878 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 199.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,878 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.09% of Portland General Electric worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $765,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,501,000 after purchasing an additional 91,541 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

POR stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director James P. Torgerson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

