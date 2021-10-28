Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,173 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.10% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 355.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 274,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 69.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after buying an additional 217,534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 54.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 111,818 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 836.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 27,555 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $380,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock valued at $811,991,119 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASO opened at $42.69 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ASO. Loop Capital increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

