Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,410 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.12% of CarGurus worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 14.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,609,000 after purchasing an additional 84,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 848,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,263,000 after purchasing an additional 32,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $298,754.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 106,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,293.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 629,572 shares of company stock worth $20,039,955. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.