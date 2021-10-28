Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 124,771 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 152.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,771 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.21% of CVR Energy worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after acquiring an additional 606,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 273,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 295,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 185,660 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 181,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.95.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

