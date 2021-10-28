Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.09% of Valmont Industries worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $224.37 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

