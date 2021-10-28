Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,637 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of Perrigo worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Perrigo by 39.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Perrigo by 152.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

PRGO stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

