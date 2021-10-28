Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.86 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,076.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,683 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTD opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.80, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.51.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

