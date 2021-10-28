Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $4.41 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 773.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,173 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,187 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,855,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,647,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 301.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after purchasing an additional 277,994 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9,315.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 274,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 271,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.97 and its 200-day moving average is $77.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.93) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

