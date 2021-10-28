Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Lear by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lear by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEA opened at $166.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.10 and a 200 day moving average of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.73.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

