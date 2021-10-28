Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $3.73 Million Investment in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,151,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

BRIVU stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. operates as a subsidiary of B.

