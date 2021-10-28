Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 16,491 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 596.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.80.

NYSE LOW opened at $231.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $234.96.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

