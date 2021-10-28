Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 27,189 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 140.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,189 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.10% of Franklin Electric worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $246,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,015.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $84.78 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $89.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

