Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Anthem by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth $296,580,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth $330,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,271,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth $464,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $433.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.38. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.01 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

