Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 783.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,381 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dynatrace by 86.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after buying an additional 134,032 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $4,260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,627,000 after purchasing an additional 24,097 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 241.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,198,000 after purchasing an additional 504,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DT. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.36, a PEG ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

