Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 27,709 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,709 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in AON were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in AON by 452.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after buying an additional 111,187 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in AON by 9.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,923,000 after buying an additional 39,103 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AON by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after buying an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in AON by 34.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AON opened at $316.87 on Thursday. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $322.45. The company has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.15.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

