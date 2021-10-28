Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 27,962 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,962 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 157,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

RF stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

