Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $3.89 Million Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.34% of SMART Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGH. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1,598.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 448,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global during the first quarter worth $7,757,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 1,531.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 362,868 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 673.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after buying an additional 201,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SMART Global by 521.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 214,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after buying an additional 180,305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 163.48 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

In other SMART Global news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,813,986. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

