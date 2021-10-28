Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $4.54 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of MO opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

