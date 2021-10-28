Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of Avis Budget Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,456,000 after purchasing an additional 98,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after purchasing an additional 312,210 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 335.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 646,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CAR opened at $165.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $181.25.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

