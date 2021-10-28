Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

NYSE:JLL opened at $260.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.39 and a 12-month high of $270.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

