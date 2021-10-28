TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $311.59

TUI AG (LON:TUI)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 311.59 ($4.07) and traded as low as GBX 237.12 ($3.10). TUI shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.14), with a volume of 2,837,707 shares traded.

TUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 233.57 ($3.05).

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 311.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 362.72.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

