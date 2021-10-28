Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.13

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 5702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TKC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $814.58 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 19.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1104 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

