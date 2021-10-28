Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) in the last few weeks:
- 10/15/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/15/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
- 10/15/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.
- 10/12/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/17/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.
Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.89. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $21.89.
Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
