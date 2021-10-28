Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) in the last few weeks:

10/15/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/15/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

10/15/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

10/12/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.89. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $21.89.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.