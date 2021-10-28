Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $450.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

TWLO opened at $345.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.06 and a 200-day moving average of $354.10. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $254.82 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total value of $1,189,347.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,743 shares of company stock worth $48,878,612 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Twilio by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.1% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 58,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,512,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 18.8% in the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

