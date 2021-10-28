Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $375.00 at Mizuho

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TWLO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.09.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $345.66 on Thursday. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $254.82 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $373,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total transaction of $1,189,347.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

