Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Brokerages expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to announce $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.66 billion. Twitter posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.37.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $933,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $681,422,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,317 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,845 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $239,153,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR stock opened at $54.81 on Thursday. Twitter has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.39.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

