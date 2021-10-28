Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter valued at about $798,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 149.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 390,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 233,419 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Wedbush decreased their target price on Twitter from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.37.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $142,945.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.39. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

