Twitter (TWTR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

10/28/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $81.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $76.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $64.00 to $67.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $78.00 to $72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/27/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $83.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Twitter had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

9/13/2021 – Twitter is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

TWTR traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $55.08. 418,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,044,347. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.39.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $265,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Twitter by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Twitter by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,116,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

