Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,464,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,622 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.42% of Two Harbors Investment worth $33,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,106 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,254,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,193 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,266,000. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 483,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

NYSE TWO opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.