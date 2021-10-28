Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,774 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Tyson Foods worth $81,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $83.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

