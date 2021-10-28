U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,342,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,996 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.09% of U.S. Bancorp worth $76,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Quilter Plc grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 782,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,263,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.37. The company had a trading volume of 22,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.13%.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

