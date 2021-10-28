Uber Technologies (UBER) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of UBER opened at $44.73 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
See Also: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.