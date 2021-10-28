Uber Technologies (UBER) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UBER opened at $44.73 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

