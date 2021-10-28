UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,676,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,054 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,758,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $911,021,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,397. The firm has a market cap of $433.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

