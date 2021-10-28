UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,029,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,520 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.51% of Visa worth $2,345,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 84.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 37.6% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,484,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $949,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,342 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.81.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $12,103,509. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.03. The company had a trading volume of 378,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219,742. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $414.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.18 and a 200 day moving average of $231.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

