UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432,656 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Pfizer worth $911,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,804,670. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $242.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

