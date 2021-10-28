UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 162,167 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,034,235 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 162,167 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Comcast worth $1,142,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 18.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,569 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,764 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 155.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Comcast by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 842,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,566,000 after buying an additional 36,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

CMCSA traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 781,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,689,400. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $239.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

