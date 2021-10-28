UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,391,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689,567 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.53% of PepsiCo worth $1,095,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.11. 59,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,835,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $161.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

