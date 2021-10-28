UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,872,368 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 56,120 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.42% of Netflix worth $989,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 316.7% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Netflix by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $147,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Netflix by 1,027.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $10.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $673.01. The stock had a trading volume of 71,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,350. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $676.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $582.74 and its 200-day moving average is $539.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,977 shares of company stock worth $77,862,889 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.76.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

