UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,446,807 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 167,050 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 0.7% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of The Walt Disney worth $1,660,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Amundi acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,279,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.00. The company had a trading volume of 145,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503,582. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $308.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.70, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

