UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,446,807 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 167,050 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 0.7% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of The Walt Disney worth $1,660,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Amundi acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,279,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DIS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.00. The company had a trading volume of 145,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503,582. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $308.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.70, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02.
In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
