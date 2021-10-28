UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,306,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 728,379 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.5% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Bank of America worth $1,208,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

BAC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.75. 630,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,187,945. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $401.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

