UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,949,585 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.6% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Cisco Systems worth $1,395,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,619,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $238.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

