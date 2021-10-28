UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.10 Billion Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,556,711 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,436 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Verizon Communications worth $1,095,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,986,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 160,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,832 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 85,276 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $87,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 346,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,721,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

